Governor Stitt extends state of emergency

On January 13, Governor Stitt extended the executive order declaring a state of emergency in Oklahoma due to COVID-19.

The order states, "As COVID-19's impact continues to affect out State and its citizens, it is important to continue to take measures to protect all Oklahomans against this threat. Therefore, I believe, after consultation with numerous health experts within my administration, it is still necessary to provide for the rendering of mutual assistance among the State and political subdivisions of the State and to cooperate with the Federal Government with respect to carrying out emergency functions during the continuance of the State of emergency."

The amended EO removes the requirement for bars and restaurants to close in person service at 11 p.m., a provision originally issued under Seventh Amended Executive Order 2020-20. The requirement for bars and restaurants to space groups six feet apart or separate tables with properly sanitized glass or plexiglass remains in the renewed executive order.