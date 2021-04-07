Governor Stitt Announces Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program

“These funds will make a real difference to Oklahoma manufacturers and the workers they employ,” said Dave Rowland, president of the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance. “Supporting our existing businesses is vital as we look to adapt and grow industry during very challenging times. Our new supply chain database tool—Connex Oklahoma—will work hand-in-hand with OIEP to help identify production gaps and increase business opportunities.”

The OIEP program makes monthly cash payment awards in the form of payroll tax rebates to help companies grow and boost business expansion investments in Oklahoma. The new project must either be an innovative project, a project that shortens or strengthens the supply chain for the product being manufactured, or it must be a project designed to target new markets. In order to be eligible, a company must have a minimum annual payroll of $625,000 with a minimum capital investment of $50,000. The award maximum for OIEP is $150,000, however manufacturers with projects that exceed that amount should contact Commerce as they may be eligible for other programs. When reviewing the applications, Commerce will take into consideration: amount of capital investment from the company; the ratio of private sector dollars leveraged from OIEP awards; number of existing jobs, number of projected new jobs, and the average wages paid to employees. Projects must provide a net positive benefit for the state.