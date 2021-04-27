Gov. Stitt signs three bills making it more difficult to obtain an abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Saying he was fulfilling his promise to sign all pro-life legislation, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed into law three bills that make it more difficult to obtain an abortion.

“We now have three more laws protecting the lives of the unborn,” he said on social media.

Still also signed measures designed to protect gun rights, prevent the government from closing churches, and eliminate the state’s classified employee system.

Among the abortion bills, House Bill 2441 bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

HB 1904 requires that abortions be performed only by board-certified obstetrician-gynecologists.

And HB 1102 adds abortion to the unprofessional conduct list for physicians, except in limited circumstances, such as to prevent the death of the mother. The law calls for the suspension of a doctor’s medical license for one year.

A number of other Oklahoma laws that also were designed to make it more difficult to obtain an abortion have been deemed unconstitutional by the courts over the years.