 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golden Couples and Senior Adults

Golden Couples and Senior Adults

{{featured_button_text}}
Golden couples

Skiatook’s golden couples in 2017. LINDSEY CHASTAIN/ Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Chastain

• Saturday, September 26, 2020

• Snack Breakfast — 8:00 AM — All senior adults are welcome

• Skiatook Central Park – Main Tent

will be reserved seating at the park to watch the parade following the breakfast.

Golden couples will be recognized with a certificate and small token of appreciation at the main stage at 10:30 a.m. Register at the snack breakfast.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Nature Note: Box Turtles
News

Nature Note: Box Turtles

  • Updated

Oklahoma has two kinds of box turtles, the ornate box turtle and the three-toed box turtle. We have both in the Skiatook area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News