Golden Couples and Senior Adults

• Saturday, September 26, 2020
• Snack Breakfast — 8:00 AM — All senior adults are welcome
• Skiatook Central Park – Main Tent
will be reserved seating at the park to watch the parade following the breakfast.
Golden couples will be recognized with a certificate and small token of appreciation at the main stage at 10:30 a.m. Register at the snack breakfast.
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
