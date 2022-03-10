 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Go west, young man

  • 0
“Go west, young man.” The original route heading west from Skiatook use to end at the Javine School, turned south to Oak Street, and then continued west for a bumpy and dusty journey toward Hominy. A stone arch bridge crossing Quapaw Creek was constructed on Oak Street around 1909. Frequently damaged by high water, a single-lane steel truss bridge was erected in 1938.
The road connecting Skiatook and Hominy became a part of State Highway 20 and was eventually rerouted one-half mile north to its current location in the late 1940’s. The stretch of Highway 20 between Skiatook and Hominy remained a gravel road until 1953.
The steel truss bridge on Oak Street continued to bear traffic until it was replaced in 2013 with a two-lane concrete beam bridge. The updated bridge was commemorated as the David Reed Memorial Bridge in July 2014.

People are also reading…

Explore more local and area history at the Skiatook Museum.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert