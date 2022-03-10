Go west, young man
“Go west, young man.” The original route heading west from Skiatook use to end at the Javine School, turned south to Oak Street, and then continued west for a bumpy and dusty journey toward Hominy. A stone arch bridge crossing Quapaw Creek was constructed on Oak Street around 1909. Frequently damaged by high water, a single-lane steel truss bridge was erected in 1938.
The road connecting Skiatook and Hominy became a part of State Highway 20 and was eventually rerouted one-half mile north to its current location in the late 1940’s. The stretch of Highway 20 between Skiatook and Hominy remained a gravel road until 1953.
The steel truss bridge on Oak Street continued to bear traffic until it was replaced in 2013 with a two-lane concrete beam bridge. The updated bridge was commemorated as the David Reed Memorial Bridge in July 2014.
