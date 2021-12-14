GLITCH Robotics competed at First Lego League state robotics competition

There are four components of the competition: Robot Game, Core Values, Robot Design, and Innovation Project. The team's robot Rick Roller struggled to complete their programmed missions accurately during the robot game portion of the competition. The other three components are judged behind closed doors, but the scoring rubrics from the judging sessions are shared with coaches. GLITCH scored exceptionally well in all three categories. Most notable from the judging session was the team's performance in Core Values. Core Values incorporates Discovery, Innovation, Impact, Inclusion, Teamwork, and Fun and it is the foundation of First Lego League. GLITCH was awarded First Place in Core Values in the state bringing home their first state level trophy!