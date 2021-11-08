GLITCH Robotics 7th graders win 3rd place at FLL Tulsa Qualifier
GLITCH Robotics had an awesome performance on Saturday at the FLL Tulsa Qualifier hosted at TU. There are four components of the competition: Robot Game, Core Values, Robot Design, and Innovation Project.
The team's robot 'Rick Roller' scored the third highest in the robot game matches. This component puts the team's coding to the test. They have spent weeks coding their robot to autonomously complete specific tasks to score as many points as possible in two and a half minutes. They secured third place bringing home a trophy with a match that scored 285 points.
The other three components are judged behind closed doors. The scoring rubrics from the judging sessions are shared with coaches. The team scored exceptionally well in all three categories. Most notable from the judging session was the team's performance on their Innovation Project. Per the theme, Cargo Connect, teams are required to identify a potential problem with the transportation of cargo that impacts their community, devise a solution, research and confer with professionals, then modify and improve their project and present it to judges. GLITCH chose pharmaceutical delivery as their area to focus on and swept the competition with their secure drone delivery system. The judges were highly impressed with their innovative approach to pharmaceutical delivery scoring them in the top spot of the competition for Innovation Project.
GLITCH performed so well in their judging components they were awarded 1st place Champions for the Tulsa Qualifier and secured an invitation to the state competition on December 11. The team has competed for three years and they have earned an invitation to state competition every season.
GLITCH Robotics is made up of 7th graders Gunner Goodwin, Trey Vaughn, and Tucker Rehder. They are coached by Bonnie Vaughn and Olivia Goodwin. The team practices outside of school hours and they are funded solely through donations and grants.