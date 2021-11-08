GLITCH Robotics 7th graders win 3rd place at FLL Tulsa Qualifier

The team's robot 'Rick Roller' scored the third highest in the robot game matches. This component puts the team's coding to the test. They have spent weeks coding their robot to autonomously complete specific tasks to score as many points as possible in two and a half minutes. They secured third place bringing home a trophy with a match that scored 285 points.

The other three components are judged behind closed doors. The scoring rubrics from the judging sessions are shared with coaches. The team scored exceptionally well in all three categories. Most notable from the judging session was the team's performance on their Innovation Project. Per the theme, Cargo Connect, teams are required to identify a potential problem with the transportation of cargo that impacts their community, devise a solution, research and confer with professionals, then modify and improve their project and present it to judges. GLITCH chose pharmaceutical delivery as their area to focus on and swept the competition with their secure drone delivery system. The judges were highly impressed with their innovative approach to pharmaceutical delivery scoring them in the top spot of the competition for Innovation Project.