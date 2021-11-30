 Skip to main content
"Give Blood Ya Filthy Animal" "We Triple Dog Dare You"
"Give Blood Ya Filthy Animal" "We Triple Dog Dare You"

OBI shirts

As we near the holiday season, Oklahoma Blood Institute "triple

dog dares you" to give blood! Those who accept the challenge will receive

their choice between two, movie-themed long sleeve t-shirts. The navy-blue

designs are one of a kind and inspired by the holiday favorites, A

Christmas Story and Home Alone.

Oklahoma Blood Institute will have blood drives scheduled throughout the

state and individuals can also donate at donor centers. All successful

donors will receive one of the limited-edition shirts.

Donors will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test* while supplies

last.

"Oklahomans have continued to demonstrate the Oklahoma Standard and ensure

that the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,"

said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.

"This year, we continued to face unprecedented challenges and obstacles.

As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out

of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life—and offer families

hope, healing and comfort this holiday season."

Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves

up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or

visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be

found at obi.org.

*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental

permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds

must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required. Donors ages 16 or

17-years old need parental consent to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies

and are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma. This test has not been

FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA

(Emergency Use Authorization) for use by authorized laboratories. The test

has been authorized only for the detection of the IgG antibody against

SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. Blood drives will be

managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Test results will be made

available post-donation.

###

About Oklahoma Blood Institute

Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier,

supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical

facilities and air ambulances statewide.

