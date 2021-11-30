"Give Blood Ya Filthy Animal" "We Triple Dog Dare You"

As we near the holiday season, Oklahoma Blood Institute "triple
dog dares you" to give blood! Those who accept the challenge will receive
their choice between two, movie-themed long sleeve t-shirts. The navy-blue
designs are one of a kind and inspired by the holiday favorites, A
Christmas Story and Home Alone.
Oklahoma Blood Institute will have blood drives scheduled throughout the
state and individuals can also donate at donor centers. All successful
donors will receive one of the limited-edition shirts.
Donors will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test* while supplies
last.
"Oklahomans have continued to demonstrate the Oklahoma Standard and ensure
that the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,"
said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
"This year, we continued to face unprecedented challenges and obstacles.
As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out
of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life—and offer families
hope, healing and comfort this holiday season."
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves
up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or
visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be
found at obi.org.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental
permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds
must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required. Donors ages 16 or
17-years old need parental consent to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies
and are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma. This test has not been
FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA
(Emergency Use Authorization) for use by authorized laboratories. The test
has been authorized only for the detection of the IgG antibody against
SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. Blood drives will be
managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Test results will be made
available post-donation.
