Girl Scouts host mitten tree at Skiatook Library
Girl Scouts host mitten tree at Skiatook Library

Mitten Tree
Lindsey Chastain

Girl Scout troop 7129 is collecting items to help local kids stay warm this winter.

The Skiatook Mitten Tree is located in the Skiatook Library. The troop is collecting socks, underwear, hats and gloves to be distributed to those in need. There are 50 kids in Skiatook on the list to receive the donations.

Donations will be collected through December 28th.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

