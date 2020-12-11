Getting Through Winter

Cold weather is here ... joining the coronavirus and the flu. Such a wonderful trio of events all at the same time.
The Old Farmer's Almanac says that temperatures this winter will be a bit warmer for much of the country, at least for the eastern portion. The other Farmer's Almanac divides the country in a different way, with the north half of the country seeing the cold.
We didn't want to go outside anyway, did we? This winter especially we need to do all we can to stay healthy.
- If you live in an especially cold area that's likely to get a lot of snow and ice, find someone to take care of it and be sure you're on their storm list.
- Arrange for prescriptions to be sent by mail from the pharmacy.
- Stock up on batteries for flashlights, and consider getting a battery-operated radio.
- Remember to keep your cellphone charged at all times. One of the best things I've purchased this year is a pair of battery-operated lamps; some even come with a remote control and motion detector.
- Try to stock up on heavy or large items from the grocery store, ideally from curbside pickup. A box of canned goods and extra toilet paper will keep you from having to scramble at the last minute.
- Don't try to save money by keeping the temperatures in your house too low. Seniors especially can get into trouble with hypothermia before we even know it. Aim for indoor temperatures of 68 F to 70 F, and put on a sweater!
One of the biggest things you can do to stay safe this winter is sign up with the seniors daily check-in, a phone call you'll receive either from the town or senior center to make sure you're OK. Or create your own phone tree with friends to check in every day.
