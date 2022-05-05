G3 Sports Cuts in Skiatook relocates, celebrates 10th anniversary

G3 Sports Cuts reached a major milestone this week.

The local business celebrated its 10th anniversary after recently relocating to a new site in the heart of downtown Skiatook.

Owner Jeff Hartman moved his Main Street barber shop to 106 ½ E. Rogers Blvd., about a block east of his original location, and commemorated the occasion by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Skiatook Chamber on Wednesday, May 5.

“The fact that this barber shop has been in business, in the same community, for 10 years shows that Hartman not only offers quality work but is meeting a need for our residents,” Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sara Herren said.

“It is icing on the cake that he is able to relocate, expand and add additional spaces for incoming barbers. This essentially means more jobs for Skiatook and our growing economy.”

Hartman said he decided to relocate his operations to a larger property to accommodate the growing number of barbers working under his employment.

G3 offers a range of hair-styling services, mainly for boys and men, and provides discounts to senior citizens, members of the military and members of the police and fire departments.

When asked what the secret to his 10 successful years are, Hartman said, “Staying true to my roots, staying loyal to those first customers that I had.

“The difference in my shop has been, and always will be, that it is a place where a 3-year-old and older man can be in at the same time and not worry about conversations being told. It’s a family environment.”

More information about G3 Sports Cuts can be found on its Facebook page.