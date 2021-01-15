G3 Sports Cuts closed after accident, GoFundMe set up for donations

G3 Sports Cuts is closed due to an accident suffered by owner and barber Jeff Hartman.
According to the GoFundMe page, "Jeff was involved in a very bad accident with a table saw. He severed the tendons and nerves and broke the bone in one of his fingers and has deep lacerations to two other fingers on his left hand."
Immediate surgery was required and Hartman will have a long recovery ahead of him.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Jeff and his wife Teri. Click here to donate.
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
