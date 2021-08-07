Free Hemoglobin A1c Testing Available for All Donors

Oklahoma Blood Institute is launching free hemoglobin A1c testing for all donors, in an effort to help them know more about their health and stay well.

The test, which measures average blood sugar for the past two or three months, will be performed as part of the standard health screening provided with every donation. The testing will be offered for all donors through October.

“Our donors so generously give health to others through their blood donations,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Now, we’re excited to offer them back additional information as part of their giving, so they can know more about their risk for diabetes.”

People with high A1c readings are at greater risk for having diabetes and its complications. This laboratory finding can be used as a tool for both diagnosing cases and evaluating glucose control therapies.

“Regular screenings are critical to monitoring risk and to treating diabetes,” said Dr. Mary Zoe Baker, endocrinologist with the OU Health Harold Hamm Diabetes Center. “By offering free A1c testing at its drives across the state, Oklahoma Blood Institute is helping expand the footprint of available testing, which will hopefully yield better health awareness for those in our state.”