Free dump days in Skiatook and Osage County

The City of Skiatook is holding two free refuse days in April.

The dump, located at 2880 W 133rd St N., will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 23rd and 24th. Residents will need to show proof of residency to use the dump for free on those days.

In addition, the Osage County Commissioners and the City of Pawhuska are sponsoring a free dump day for all of Osage County on April 24th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Items that will be accepted include passenger tires without rims (no tire dealers), appliances, furniture, mattresses, box springs, wood and brush. Items that will not be accepted include household trash, household hazardous waste items, commercial or contractor’s trash, paint or other chemicals.

Accepted items may be dropped off at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Skiatook — 2850 W. 133rd St. N.

Pawhuska — 8th and Pecan

Shidler — west of the city on Highway 11

McCord - 63476 US Hwy 60

Barnsdall — 506 S. 5th St.

Hominy - 604 Cotton Gin

Fairfax - 100 N. 1Sst Street

For more information or questions please call (800) 259-1570.

