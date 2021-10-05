Free dump day for Osage County October 16

The Osage County Commissioners are sponsoring a free dump day for all of Osage County on October 16.
Items that will be accepted include passenger tires without rims (no tire dealers), appliances, furniture, mattresses, box springs, wood and brush. Items that will not be accepted include household trash, household hazardous waste items, commercial or contractor’s trash, paint or other chemicals.
Accepted items may be dropped off at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
Skiatook — 2850 W. 133rd St. N.
Pawhuska — 8th and Pecan
Shidler — west of the city on Highway 11
Barnsdall — 506 S. 5th St.
For more information or questions please call (800) 259-1570.
