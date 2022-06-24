Former Skiatook resident thriving at A New Leaf’s new ‘agrihood,’ The Village

Ashley Neff’s recent move to an independent-living apartment complex as an adult with a developmental disability has given her a peaceful place to call home.

“It’s helping really good,” said Neff, who took up residence at A New Leaf’s newly constructed farmstead, The Village, in Owasso. “I’ve been decorating my apartment, and I like to hang out with friends.”

Neff, a former Skiatook resident, joins other newcomers like Judy Knott at the 50-acre, $20 million agricultural community, or “agrihood,” located just 20 minutes southeast of Skiatook.

“I like it … it’s big,” said Knott, who lives a few doors down from Neff. “I love the washer and dryer; I like the dishwasher, stove; and I got Wi-Fi now.”

Neff and Knott are among the first clients at The Village, a five-year project built as an extension of A New Leaf’s Broken Arrow headquarters, where staff is devoted to helping improve the lives of adults with developmental disabilities and autism.

Established in 1979, A New Leaf provides its clients with critical life skills and job training through horticultural therapy, as well as community-based vocational placement and residential services.

The Village, which broke ground in the fall of 2020, is now a refuge for individuals like Neff, who started working for A New Leaf while living in Skiatook the same year.

Neff has since moved around the Tulsa area, but eventually found a safe and stable place to lay down roots at The Village, where she works alongside a job coach at local outreaches to help clean the property and deliver food.

“I do love to work and I like to stay busy,” Neff said. “I like to help out in the grocery store and like to help out with other people.”

She lives among the eight different low-income housing units, which sit next to a 1-acre farm, along with a cafeteria, recreational center, administrative quarters, maintenance facility and a number of conservatories to cultivate vegetation.

The Village’s amenities will give newcomers like Knott and Neff an opportunity to learn six critical life skills, which include: finances (basic budget, grocery shopping); home safety (emergency numbers, weather drills); housework/cleaning (laundry, dishes); cooking/kitchen safety (appliance usage, meal prep); personal care (hygiene, mind/body health,); and self-advocacy (medication and doctor visits).

These offerings will help cut the 63% unemployment rate among individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including the roughly 60,000 who live in Oklahoma, A New Leaf President and CEO Mary Ogle said.

“They need support,” Ogle said. “They’re often living below the poverty level, so we have to offer them opportunities to live on their own. This (agrihood) gives them the chance to determine their own life choices — where they want to work, where they want to live, who they want to live with.”

The Village will provide housing for more than 60 clients, and plans to expand the property with additional units as part of Phase II going into 2023 to accommodate more residents, including the 150 people currently on the waiting list.

When asked what it means to call The Village home, Neff replied, “I’ve always loved living on my own because it makes me happy … being in a better place.”