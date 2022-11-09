Former firefighter sentenced for Skiatook, Sperry bank robberies

A Bixby man was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 9, in federal court for robbing two banks in Skiatook and Sperry of nearly $320,000, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Jerry Ray Brown, 44, to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The sentence was within the federal guideline range for the crimes. Frizzell also ordered Brown to pay just over $260,000 in restitution, representing the stolen bank funds that had not yet been recovered.

Brown executed bank robberies at Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook on March 12, 2020, and Exchange Bank in Sperry on May 7, 2020. He was charged in federal court on Oct. 27, 2020, and later released while awaiting further criminal proceedings in the case.

On Oct. 25, 2021, authorities initially received a report that Brown was potentially kidnapped from his residence in Bixby in the early morning hours. Later that morning, Nowata police officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle registered to Brown. Instead of stopping, Brown eluded officers and disappeared. Just after 8 a.m., Brown was arrested by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas for the alleged theft of gasoline, evading authorities and other charges. Brown was later returned to federal custody.

Brown previously entered guilty pleas to all of the original bank robbery counts in the charged indictment, and he did so without a plea agreement from the United States. Brown lived in Skiatook at the time of the robberies and later in Bixby while criminal proceedings were pending.

The FBI, Skiatook Police Department, and Owasso Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan M. Roberts prosecuted the case.