Former Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller to be feature on U.S quarter in 2022

The U.S. Mint will launch the American Women Quarters Program in 2022, celebrating women's accomplishments and contributions to U.S. History.
The first-year honorees include Maya Angelou, a poet and author; Sally Ride, America's first woman in space; Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star; Adelina Otero-Warren, a leader of New Mexico's suffrage movement; and Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation's first female principal chief.
Chief Mankiller became one of the United States' most visible Native American leaders during her ten years as chief of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, a position she held from 1985 to 1995. She is widely remembered for her courage and resolve. She died in 2010.
Current Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said, "Chief Mankiller absolutely deserves this prestigious national honor. She did so much to elevate Native American tribes and tribal issues in this country. In an age when elected leadership at the tribal level was dominated by men, Chief Mankiller rose beyond her era's gender limitations to lead Cherokee Nation. She guided us with strength and diplomacy through a pivotal time when our tribe was stepping into self-governance after decades of suppression by the U.S. government."
Chief Mankiller stood up for sovereignty and treaty rights, fought for civil justice and equality, and encouraged self-sufficiency among the Cherokee people. Before being elected Chief, Mankiller was a social worker in California, focusing mainly on children's issues. She was an activist and part of the Alcatraz occupation in 1969, bringing global attention to Native issues and treaty rights.
Chief Mankiller returned to Oklahoma in 1976 and worked for the Cherokee Nation as an economic stimulus coordinator. In 1983, she was elected as deputy to Chief Ross Swimmer. In 1985, Chief Swimmer took a position with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Mankiller became Chief. When she retired from politics, Mankiller returned to her activist role as an advocate working to improve the image of Native Americans and combat the misappropriation of native heritage. She wrote several books, including the bestseller autobiography, Mankiller: A Chief and Her People.
Mankiller was awarded the nation's highest honor, The Presidential Medal of Freedom. She was also honored with a Congressional Resolution from the U.S. House of Representatives and was posthumously presented with the Drum Award for Lifetime Achievement by the Five Civilized Tribes.
"One of the many things I admire about Chief Mankiller is that she was a beacon for girls and women of all ages and races, including her own daughters. She sparked dreams in a younger generation about what was possible. She was devoted to her home and family here in the heart of the Cherokee Nation reservation. She was a woman who did amazing things on a global stage, but she also always remembered where she came from and stayed true to her personal story," Chief Hoskin said. "We are extremely proud that she is to be forever honored by the American Women Quarters Program, alongside dignitaries like poet Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, suffrage leader Adelina Otero-Warren, and actress Anna May Wong. Strong women have made innumerable positive contributions throughout our country's history, and Chief Mankiller certainly belongs at the top of any such list."
Chief Hoskin continued, "Famously, Chief Mankiller once said, "Women in leadership roles can help restore balance and wholeness to our communities." She did just that as a leader and was an embodiment of pragmatic kindness and perseverance whom history now remembers as one of the greatest leaders of Cherokee Nation and the whole United States."