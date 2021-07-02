Former Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller to be feature on U.S quarter in 2022

Chief Mankiller returned to Oklahoma in 1976 and worked for the Cherokee Nation as an economic stimulus coordinator. In 1983, she was elected as deputy to Chief Ross Swimmer. In 1985, Chief Swimmer took a position with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Mankiller became Chief. When she retired from politics, Mankiller returned to her activist role as an advocate working to improve the image of Native Americans and combat the misappropriation of native heritage. She wrote several books, including the bestseller autobiography, Mankiller: A Chief and Her People.

"One of the many things I admire about Chief Mankiller is that she was a beacon for girls and women of all ages and races, including her own daughters. She sparked dreams in a younger generation about what was possible. She was devoted to her home and family here in the heart of the Cherokee Nation reservation. She was a woman who did amazing things on a global stage, but she also always remembered where she came from and stayed true to her personal story," Chief Hoskin said. "We are extremely proud that she is to be forever honored by the American Women Quarters Program, alongside dignitaries like poet Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, suffrage leader Adelina Otero-Warren, and actress Anna May Wong. Strong women have made innumerable positive contributions throughout our country's history, and Chief Mankiller certainly belongs at the top of any such list."