For lone Democrat running for HD 66 seat, campaign idleness is both good and bad

Since mid-April, when five men filed their declarations of candidacy for the vacant Oklahoma House District 66 seat, Dr. James Rankin hasn’t been overly busy with politics.

As one of the five, that’s good — and bad.

As the lone Democrat in the race, Rankin didn’t have a primary election in June to stump for, and he didn’t have a runoff election in August for which to prepare.

In fact, his first test before voters won’t come until November, nearly seven months after he filed his candidacy papers.

“Since there wasn’t a (Democratic Party) primary, I kind of have a feeling like I’m getting a bit of a late start here,” he said last week. “And I’m not a politician, so I’ve never really gone through this process before.”

In the intervening months until very recently, Rankin, of Sand Springs, has watched as the Republicans in the race shrank from the original four — Mike Burdge and Gabe Renfrow of Sand Springs and Wayne Hill and Clay Staires of Skiatook — to two — Renfrow and Staires — and then to one, Staires.

On the one hand, Rankin hasn’t had to spend the money on campaigning that his Republican counterparts have. He hasn’t had to attend as many events.

But he also hasn’t had the same exposure among voters and attention from the media, and in a business where getting your name out there can mean the difference in a win and a loss, that could be worrisome.

“I can’t say whether it’s been a benefit or a hindrance. Of course, we’ve been in the Sand Springs community for a long time now, so I’m believing that there may be some name recognition there,” said Rankin, who has been a veterinarian in Sand Springs for more than 35 years, his practice sitting just across the street from the Municipal Building.

But even though Rankin grew up in Sand Springs and graduated from Charles Page High School in 1977, and even though he served on the City Council for four years, it’s still probably safe to call him the underdog.

“I believe that’s true,” he said, noting that HD 66 is about 2-to-1 registered Republicans. “It certainly puts Democrats behind the eight ball from the beginning, so you have to work to effectively get your message out.”

Rankin doesn’t think his party affiliation should give anyone any consternation.

“I’ve always been a Democrat,” he said. “I grew up in a Democratic family. My dad was a journeyman plumber.”

But he offers a clarification: “When I grew up, it was the working man’s party. It was really the party of family values.”

Rankin says he’s actually “a middle-of-the-road kind of candidate. My values are more in line with how we feel here in Oklahoma — I guess the old-fashioned type of Democrat.”

He said he’s saddened by people who put party ahead of person.

“My pastor was telling me the other day that he hears (people say things such as), ‘You’re a Democrat. I can’t vote for you.’

“A party doesn’t define your morality, your sense of right or wrong,” Rankin said. “That comes from God and a relationship with God.

“I would say to them there are Democrats who are good, there are Democrats who are bad; there are Republicans who are good and Republicans who are bad,” he said. “It all comes down not to what they say but what they do. And there’s a lot of hypocrisy on both sides.”

And while he knows it will be an uphill fight to get Republicans’ votes, he also knows he won’t be every Democrat’s cup of tea, either.

“I realize there are Democrats who look more to the left on social issues, and they want a candidate who does that, too. I am who I am. I’m a pro-God candidate, and I cannot change my values on that,” he said. “I hope they appreciate my honesty on that. I’m not going to say one thing and do another.

“At the same time,” he added, “I’m not going around pointing my finger. I’m not here to condemn anyone. Everyone has a choice in life. I’m not going to say you have to believe as I do. We’re all free here. This is America, and that’s the whole point of the country.”

Between now and the Nov. 8 general election, Rankin won’t have much time to do any finger-pointing even if he wanted to. He has a campaign to get into high gear.

He has a Facebook page. He’s done some advertising. He’s begun getting his campaign signs out, and he said he plans to visit with municipal and school leaders in Skiatook and Sperry, which also are in HD 66 now, a result of the redistricting that followed the 2020 Census.

But those who have known him for a long time shouldn’t expect to see anything new, Rankin said.

“I’m not a politician. I don’t want to be a politician. I don’t need this to make a name for myself,” he said. “I’m just hoping to go up there (to the state Capitol) to serve in a capacity that I can honor God.”