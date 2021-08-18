Flu Shots Now Available in all Walmart Pharmacies in Oklahoma

Walmart is helping Oklahoma residents stay healthy this flu season by making it easier than ever to get low-cost vaccinations in all Walmart pharmacies through walk-up and community flu shot clinics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone older than six months receive a flu shot each year. Further, the CDC recommends a COVID-19 vaccination for everyone over 12, especially as cases are on the rise. Walmart pharmacies across the country offer both vaccines, and customers can receive a low-cost flu and free COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, if they choose.

“It’s important we don’t let our guard down with our health this fall. Between COVID-19 vaccines and the annual flu shot, we know people may be experiencing ‘vaccine fatigue,’ but these preventative measures have never been more vital to keeping our communities healthy,” Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Health and Wellness said. “It’s on all of us to do our part and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives.”