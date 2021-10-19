Flu shot and COVID vaccine safe for co-administration

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) encourages all Oklahomans to get the flu shot as soon as they are able this flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states COVID-19 vaccines may be administered without regard to timing of other vaccines, meaning the flu shot and COVID vaccine can be safely co-administered the same day.

Previously, a waiting time of two weeks was suggested between administration of the COVID vaccine and any other vaccinations. It is now known adverse side effects are unlikely from co-administration of the COVID vaccine and others. It is considered best practice to administer the vaccines in separate limbs if possible.

The flu and COVID have very similar symptoms along with the common cold and seasonal allergies; it is also possible to contract both the flu and COVID at the same time. For this reason, it is important to protect yourself and others in the best way possible – through vaccination. The CDC and OSDH both recommend getting vaccinated for both the flu and COVID as soon as possible.

“Now is the time to get vaccinated,” says Dr. Fauzia Khan, director of OSDH Immunization Service. “With the holidays approaching, the flu and COVID both continue to be a threat to our families and communities. Stay safe this holiday season by protecting yourself and others through immunization.”