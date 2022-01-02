Flu season continues in Oklahoma, first death recorded

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) today reported the first influenza-associated death in Tulsa County for the 2021-2022 flu season. According to OSDH, there have been 238 influenza-associated hospitalizations and three influenza deaths statewide since September 1, 2021. Fifty-five of those hospitalizations occurred among Tulsa County residents.

As the flu season continues along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tulsa Health Department encourages all individuals six months and older to get a flu vaccination. The best prevention against the flu is to receive the vaccine. The flu vaccine can keep you from getting the flu, make the illness less severe if you do get it and keep you from spreading the virus to family and other people.

“Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during this season to protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu,” said Tulsa Health Department Clinical Services Manager, Ellen Niemitalo. “A flu vaccine can lessen the severity of symptoms if you do become infected, which will also decrease the risk for hospitalization and death. A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.”