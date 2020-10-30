Flu season begins: Vaccinations very important this year

Fact: It is true being healthy may help you recover from illness more quickly, but it won’t prevent you from getting or spreading the flu virus. Even healthy people can be infected and spread the flu virus without showing symptoms.

Myth: The flu vaccine is only necessary for the old and very young.

Fact: The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone six months and older, ideally by the end of October. Getting vaccinated later in the flu season – through January or even after – can still be beneficial. It is important to start early in the season for children, as two doses of the vaccine may be necessary, with the shots given at least four weeks apart.

Myth: Getting the flu is not that serious.

Fact: The CDC reports that more than 200,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications each year, while 36,000 die from it. Reducing the risk of flu is especially important for people who have certain medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or chronic lung disease; and for pregnant women, young children and people 65 and older. Even for people without those complications, flu symptoms can disrupt work, school or social life for several weeks or more.