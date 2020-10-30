Flu season begins: Vaccinations very important this year

For the upcoming flu season, flu vaccination will be very important to reduce flu because it can help reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the population and thus lessen the resulting burden on the healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since September 1, 2020, there have been 26 hospitalizations due to influenza in the state of Oklahoma. There have been no influenza related deaths in the state since September 1.
- The percentage of outpatient visits meeting the criteria for an influenza-like illness was 2.3% (128/5,617).
- 2.3% (35/1548) of rapid influenza tests performed by sentinel sites were positive; 23% were influenza A.
- 0.0% (0/292) of RSV tests performed by sentinel laboratories were positive.
Public health influenza vaccination clinics are available at county health departments, medical providers and pharmacies throughout the state. The OSDH wants to remind Oklahomans that everyone is at risk for influenza and the flu vaccination is recommended for anyone 6 months of age and older. Clinics at county health departments are stocked with regular flu vaccine and high-dose vaccine for those over the age of 65.
The CDC said, "There are some key differences between flu and COVID-19. COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people. It can also take longer before people show symptoms and people can be contagious for longer. Another important difference is there is a vaccine to protect against flu. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus."
The CDC also said that it is possible to have COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
Most people have likely had the flu at some point – with symptoms such as a constant cough, sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue – yet many myths and misperceptions remain. Here are five myths and facts that can help you and your loved ones reduce the risk of catching the flu. Many of the symptoms are similar to that of COVID-19 and the only way to determine the illness is through testing.
Myth: Flu shots don’t really work.
Fact: The flu vaccine reduces the risk of contracting and spreading the disease by up to 60 percent, according to the CDC. The vaccine’s effectiveness depends on multiple factors – including the amount of time between vaccination and exposure to the disease, your age and health status – yet studies show that the flu vaccination benefits public health, especially when the vaccine is well matched to that year’s circulating viruses.
Myth: I got vaccinated last year, so I should be good for this year, too.
Fact: The flu virus changes each year, so flu vaccines change to keep pace. Plus, the body’s immune response to a flu vaccine declines over time, which means a yearly vaccination is the best option.
Myth: I exercise and eat healthy, so I don’t need to get vaccinated.
Fact: It is true being healthy may help you recover from illness more quickly, but it won’t prevent you from getting or spreading the flu virus. Even healthy people can be infected and spread the flu virus without showing symptoms.
Myth: The flu vaccine is only necessary for the old and very young.
Fact: The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone six months and older, ideally by the end of October. Getting vaccinated later in the flu season – through January or even after – can still be beneficial. It is important to start early in the season for children, as two doses of the vaccine may be necessary, with the shots given at least four weeks apart.
Myth: Getting the flu is not that serious.
Fact: The CDC reports that more than 200,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications each year, while 36,000 die from it. Reducing the risk of flu is especially important for people who have certain medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or chronic lung disease; and for pregnant women, young children and people 65 and older. Even for people without those complications, flu symptoms can disrupt work, school or social life for several weeks or more.
Now is the time to get a flu vaccine, which is considered preventive and in most cases is covered through employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare and Medicaid health plans. Vaccines are available through primary care physicians and convenience care clinics. Visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/flu to search for a nearby care provider based on your zip code.
Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk for serious illness from the flu including pregnant women, children younger than 5 years of age and people with asthma, diabetes, chronic heart and lung disease and other chronic conditions. Visit the OK Flu View at http://flu.health.ok.gov for weekly Oklahoma flu updates and additional information about the flu.
