Flu cases in Oklahoma continue to rise slowly

For the upcoming flu season, flu vaccination will be very important to reduce flu because it can help reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the population and thus lessen the resulting burden on the healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since September 1, 2020, there have been 39 hospitalizations due to influenza in the state of Oklahoma up from 32 last week. There have been no influenza related deaths in the state since September 1.

From November 1-7, 2020 the percentage of outpatient visits meeting the criteria for an influenza-like illness was 2.8%, or 190 out of 6,781.

4.3% , 92 out of 2,153 of rapid influenza tests performed by sentinel sites were positive; 33% were influenza A. This is down from the prior week.

0.3% , 1 out of 350, of RSV tests performed by sentinel laboratories were positive, also down from last week.

Public health influenza vaccination clinics are available at county health departments, medical providers and pharmacies throughout the state. The OSDH wants to remind Oklahomans that everyone is at risk for influenza and the flu vaccination is recommended for anyone 6 months of age and older. Clinics at county health departments are stocked with regular flu vaccine and high-dose vaccine for those over the age of 65.