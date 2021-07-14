‘Flood of red’: Delta variant behind rising hospitalizations in northeastern Oklahoma, prompting experts' pleas to get vaccinated

Vaccination is the best defense against the “flood of red spilling” from neighboring states into northeastern Oklahoma on the CDC’s map tracking the severity of COVID-19 spread — a sure sign the Delta variant is here in force, according to the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s expert panel.
The two worst states for COVID-19 transmission in the nation, Arkansas and Missouri, are in the federal government’s red zone. Counties in northeastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa County, are lighting up red now, too, with high rates of spread.
Statewide COVID hospitalizations reached a low of 106 patients on June 10. The number of COVID patients in Oklahoma hospitals since then has risen 132% to 246, according to data released Tuesday, with nine consecutive daily reports of increases.
Bruce Dart, the Tulsa Health Department’s executive director, said 4.4% of patients in Tulsa County hospitals are COVID patients, nearly four times higher than the low of 1.2%.
“What we are seeing in Tulsa is our hospitalizations are primarily, of course, unvaccinated patients and patients from surrounding counties,” Dart said. “We’re not getting as many people from Tulsa County.”
Tulsa County is one of only four counties in the state in which more than 60% of the adult population has had at least one dose of the vaccine, according to state data.
The state itself ranks 41st in the country for percent of its total population with at least one dose, at 45.3%, or 1.5 million Oklahomans.
Dart expressed concern because areas of the country with low vaccination rates are experiencing higher rates of new cases. Tulsa County and Oklahoma need more people to get vaccinated because that is the best defense against COVID-19, he said.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, said recent data on the delta variant suggest that natural immunity “isn’t that great” at preventing asymptomatic reinfection and that vaccinated immunity is better against it.
Natural immunity is real, but the vaccine elicits a strong antibody response against the part of the virus that latches onto humans, Bratzler said. He said natural immunity will offer some of that protection but that scientists don’t know for how long.
“In some people (natural immunity) may last a long time,” Bratzler said. “Other people who are older or maybe have immune system problems, it may not last as long.”
Bratzler and Dart both said the CDC’s county-level map shows the virus coming into the state via the Interstate 44 corridor. Bratzler said he thinks the delta variant will be in Oklahoma County and central Oklahoma “soon enough.”
“The flood of red (is) spilling out of Missouri and Arkansas into Oklahoma,” Bratzler said. “You can see northeast Oklahoma is almost entirely red.”
Oklahoma hospitals — especially in the northeast — are reporting that the COVID patient population is younger and unvaccinated, many with comorbidities.
Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, said some of those patients are brought in from other states as beds become scarce elsewhere.
Davis said hospitals here also are busy handling pent-up demand for health care from people who delayed care during the worst of the pandemic. Some conditions or complications are worse than if they had been treated in a more timely fashion, she said.
“I can’t stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated,” Davis said. “Now is the time to do that because none of us want to go back to the days of quarantine.
“Just like COVID taught us last time, when the positive rates go up there is a lag in hospitalizations that follows that.”
The expert panel also expressed concern about the upcoming school season.
Davis referenced this past fall, when COVID-19 cases rose rapidly, noting that the delta variant is more contagious than the original version.
Bratzler pointed to several outbreaks at summer camps and said they could be a harbinger of what’s going to happen in schools this fall. There will be outbreaks when people gather together, he said.
“Being unvaccinated is not safe right now,” Bratzler said.
Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said relatively few people are conspiracy theorists who reject all vaccines.
Instead, Clarke said, most people are hesitant, a feeling that stems predominantly from concerns that the vaccine hasn’t been tested long enough.
What’s key is how many people have been evaluated, she said, not the length of time of the scientific studies. Vaccine safety has been established with hundreds of millions of doses administered, she said.
“The timing is not important,” Clarke said. “It’s the number of people that we’ve been able to test, and we’ve really done a pretty good job of that.”
