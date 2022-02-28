Five Sperry Wrestlers Grapple at State Competition

Five Pirate wrestlers earned the right to compete in the State tournament last weekend in Oklahoma City. Liam Sherrill in the 106 pound category, Lane Wheeler in the 132 pound category, Brady Benham in the 138 pound category, Chase Woodall in the 170 pound category, and Haylin Butler in the 285 pound category. The five Pirate wrestlers represented their town and school with distinction.

Butler is the only senior from this group of qualifiers, promising a bright future ahead of Sperry wrestling with four State qualifiers likely to return to the mat next year. Sherrill, Woodall, and Butler each wrestled a tough match, but ultimately came up short in their first round matches, prematurely ending their tournament. Wheeler was successful in his wrestle in match, but lost out before placing on Saturday. Though these four young men did not get the opportunity this year to stand at the top of the podium, they were among the finest from their weight class and garnered the rare opportunity to represent their school on a state level.

The unquestionable highlight of the weekend was the inspired wrestling of Brady Benham. Benham, a sophomore and returning state champion, dominated all three of his matches this weekend, resulting in a return to the top of the medal stand and another state championship.

“We couldn’t be prouder of these young men,” Head Wrestling Coach Robert Park said. “We have a two-time State Champion and three State qualifiers returning to wrestle next year. We are looking forward to continued Pirate successes in our wrestling future.”