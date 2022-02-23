Five flags stolen from Flags of Honor at Osage Gardens Cemetery

On all related holidays, the Flags of Honor fly at Osage Gardens Memorial Cemetery. The flags were raised on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in honor of President's Day. On Sunday, Scott Neighbors noticed that two of the service flags were missing.

Thinking the high winds may have blown the flags down, Neighbors looked around and saw the flag poles were on the ground and the flags were gone. In addition, three more flags were found to be missing including the clips and name tags.

A police report was filed to report the flags as stolen. Anyone with information regarding the stolen flags should contact the Skiatook Police Department at (918) 396-2424.

The Flags of Honor program was started by the Chamber of Commerce about five years ago.

“It was a passion of then Chamber President Rick Jarrard to memorialize veterans like his dad so that their service to their country would not be forgotten,” said former Chamber president Scott Neighbors. “From that seed grew Flags of Honor, a plan to make it possible for families or friends of deceased veterans to purchase tagged flags in their honor and which would be flown in Skiatook’s Osage Garden Cemetery on designated holidays. “