Five flags stolen from Flags of Honor at Osage Gardens Cemetery

On all related holidays, the Flags of Honor fly at Osage Gardens Memorial Cemetery. The flags were raised on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in honor of President's Day. On Sunday, Scott Neighbors noticed that two of the service flags were missing.
Thinking the high winds may have blown the flags down, Neighbors looked around and saw the flag poles were on the ground and the flags were gone. In addition, three more flags were found to be missing including the clips and name tags.
A police report was filed to report the flags as stolen. Anyone with information regarding the stolen flags should contact the Skiatook Police Department at (918) 396-2424.
The Flags of Honor program was started by the Chamber of Commerce about five years ago.
“It was a passion of then Chamber President Rick Jarrard to memorialize veterans like his dad so that their service to their country would not be forgotten,” said former Chamber president Scott Neighbors. “From that seed grew Flags of Honor, a plan to make it possible for families or friends of deceased veterans to purchase tagged flags in their honor and which would be flown in Skiatook’s Osage Garden Cemetery on designated holidays. “
“That’s the real secret to the success of Flags of Honor,” Neighbors. “It’s a Chamber of Commerce initiative, but it is the community that has supplied its growth. The flags are sold, maintained and displayed by the Chamber, but it’s the hearts of the families who sponsor the flags that make it purposeful.”
According to FOH co-chair Larry Nunley, the $100 sponsorship fee is enough to cover the flag, the pole, the ground and pole mountings, and the engraved name tag. Plus, there is enough remaining to purchase a replacement flag should the first wear out or be damaged in some way.
The memorial flags are flown at Osage Garden Cemetery on President’s Day in February, Memorial Day in May, Independence Day in July and Veterans’ Day in November.
To qualify for a Flag of Honor, the deceased veteran must have served in one of the five branches of the US military (this includes associated National Guard units). It is not required that they be buried in Osage Gardens or have been a Skiatook resident to qualify.
To order a flag or get additional information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (918) 396-3702 or go online to skiatookchamber.com.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
E-mail lindsey.chastain @skiatookjournal.com
