Fireworks permits on sale

The City of Skiatook allows residents to shoot off class C fireworks from 3-11 p.m. on July 3 and July 4 only.

A permit must be purchased to shoot fireworks.

Fireworks permits will be on sale through July 2nd. The cost of the permit is $20.00 and can be purchased at the City Utility office.

Permits are available to residents 18 years of age and older at the city offices at 110 N. Broadway for $20. Identification must be provided as well at the address for fireworks use. The permit holder must be present while fireworks are in use. Use of fireworks is allowed within 60 feet of the permitted residence.

The permit holder is also responsible for cleaning up any debris from discharging fireworks within 24 hours. Failure to remove debris will result in a $225 fine.

Fireworks can be discharged on a noncombustable surface and not within 25 feet of any permanent structure. Fireworks can not be discharged with 500 feet of a church, school, or any location where fireworks are sold. Fireworks may not be discharged by a private person in a park, highway, or arterial street.

In the event of a red flag fire alert or burn ban, the use of all fireworks may be prohibited.

