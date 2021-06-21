 Skip to main content
Fire District Candidate Filing Set to Begin Monday, July 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m.
Fire District Candidate Filing Set to Begin Monday, July 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m.

Candidates for the Fire Districts in Osage County file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 5 2021.

Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

The Fire District Board Members positions at stake will be filled Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Offices for which Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office include the following:

Morgan’s Corner Fire District

 

Seat #1 – 4 year unexpired term

Seat #2 – 5 year term

Seat #3 – 1 year unexpired term

Seat #4 – 2 year unexpired term

 

Black Dog Fire District

Seat #1 – 4 year unexpired term

Seat #2 – 5 year term

Country Corner Fire District

Seat #2 – 3 year unexpired term

Seat #3 – 4 year unexpired term

Seat #4 – 5 year term

Green Country Fire District

Seat #2 – 5 year term

Osage County Election Board

918-287-3036

Fax:  918-287-4820

OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov

630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska

Mailing Address:  P.O. Box 929, Pawhuska, OK  74056

Regular Office Hours:  9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

www.osage.okcounties.org

