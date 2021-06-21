Fire District Candidate Filing Set to Begin Monday, July 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m.

Candidates for the Fire Districts in Osage County file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 5 2021.
Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
The Fire District Board Members positions at stake will be filled Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
Offices for which Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office include the following:
Morgan’s Corner Fire District
Seat #1 – 4 year unexpired term
Seat #2 – 5 year term
Seat #3 – 1 year unexpired term
Seat #4 – 2 year unexpired term
Black Dog Fire District
Seat #1 – 4 year unexpired term
Seat #2 – 5 year term
Country Corner Fire District
Seat #2 – 3 year unexpired term
Seat #3 – 4 year unexpired term
Seat #4 – 5 year term
Green Country Fire District
Seat #2 – 5 year term
Osage County Election Board
918-287-3036
Fax: 918-287-4820
630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 929, Pawhuska, OK 74056
Regular Office Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.