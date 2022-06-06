Finding a forever home: Skiatook Paws and Claws rescues, adopts animals in need

For Matthew Baire, finding a forever home for a new pet meant scheduling a stop by Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue over the weekend.

“We moved here from Connecticut and we wanted a bigger area, more of a family home, and having a dog is part of that,” Baire said. “My two daughters, they actually have a big backyard now, and we’re here to just put in another family member.”

Tony DeWitt also spent the weekend perusing the cages across the foster facility to find his next four-legged companion after a suffering a recent loss in the family.

“I just had to put my other dog to sleep, and I’m just kind of looking to see what’s available,” DeWitt said. “It was recommended by my vet, so that’s the reason I came up here to check them out; a lot of babies (for adoption) come through the vet I use, so that was important to me.”

Baire and DeWitt were among several area residents who visited Skiatook Paws and Claws, or SPACAR, on Sunday, June 5, as part of the organization’s weekly adoption event.

The rescue center, located at 4605 W. C. Rogers Blvd., was founded in 2013 and serves as a major adoption and hospitality hub for unwanted or abandoned dogs and cats across the region.

“They deserve a home, where they can be … fed, watered and kept safe for the duration of their life,” said Amber Ridenour, board member. “They deserve to be part of your family; they deserve the treatment that every living thing deserves.”

Ridenour said SPACAR pulls about 90% of its intake from various animal control facilities across surrounding communities, including Ward-Wiseman Animal Haven in Collinsville and the Owasso Animal Shelter.

This year, the Skiatook facility has averaged an intake of about 150 dogs and cats per month — an increase from about 70 per month in 2021 — including drop-offs and owner surrenders totaling over 300 in the last year.

“That’s high,” said Paige Bodden, another board member. “It means that the spay and neuter issue is not being handled like it should be. That’s the root of the problem with all these animals coming in is people aren’t getting their pets fixed.”

Bodden said spreading awareness of the ongoing breeding problem, along with advocating for legislative change and staying informed about city ordinances, can go a long way to decrease those numbers.

She added that SPACAR’s Sunday adoption event, which kicked off at the beginning of 2022, has continued to help serve Skiatook and several other communities by placing lost dogs and cats in the hands of loving families.

“Every single animal that we take in, the end goal is for them to find their perfect forever home,” said Bodden, whose team sees about 10 to 15 animals adopted every weekend.

“We have dogs that come in here, every single week for six months nobody looks at them, and all of a sudden one Sunday somebody walks in and says, ‘That’s my dog,’ and that’s a pretty incredible feeling.”

More information about Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue, and how to donate or volunteer, can be found at skiatookpawsandclaws.com.