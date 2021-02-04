 Skip to main content
Filing period for Skiatook City Council seats begins Feb. 22

The Tulsa County Election Election Board Secretary, Gwen Freeman, announced that the City of Skiatook rescinded a resolution calling for a candidate filing period from February 1 through February 3 to fill three city council positions.

The City of Skiatook instead filed a new resolution calling for a Special Candidate Filing period to be held on February 22, 23 and 24, 2021. The Special Municipal General Election will be held on April 6, 2021.

The Special Candidate Filing period will begin on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 8 a.m. and will end on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 5 p.m. Declarations of Candidacy can be filed at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver, in Tulsa.

Candidate filing packets can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.

City Council positions are for a four year term. There are three council seats for which the term has expired, Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 5.

For more information about candidate filling requirements, contact the City of Skiatook.

