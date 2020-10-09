FFA Chapter Officers Decide to Reduce, Renew and Resolve

Officers of the Skiatook and Sperry FFA chapters participated in the 2020 Oklahoma FFA (chapter)

Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sep. 15 at the Glenpool Conference Center in Glenpool, Oklahoma.

The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “Reduce, Renew, Resolve.” Elected officers from each of the 91 high school FFA chapters in the Northeast area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools that focused on conflict resolution within a team. This year, the conference was split into two sessions to allow for proper social distancing protocols, and all participants were required to wear masks.

Kelly Barnes, Choctaw, Oklahoma, was the keynote speaker for the conference. He is an accomplished professional speaker and leadership coach and served as state FFA president in 2003-2004.

“Amid what we have come to understand as a new normal, it’s imperative that FFA members are able to provide leadership on the frontlines of the world,” said Tanner Taylor, state FFA president. “As a state officer team, we feel it is important that chapter officers are able to reduce the drama within teams, renew their passion for serving others and resolve any conflict that may arise throughout the unpredictable future.”