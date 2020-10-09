 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FFA Chapter Officers Decide to Reduce, Renew and Resolve

FFA Chapter Officers Decide to Reduce, Renew and Resolve

{{featured_button_text}}

Officers of the Skiatook and Sperry FFA chapters participated in the 2020 Oklahoma FFA (chapter)

Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sep. 15 at the Glenpool Conference Center in Glenpool, Oklahoma.

The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “Reduce, Renew, Resolve.” Elected officers from each of the 91 high school FFA chapters in the Northeast area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools that focused on conflict resolution within a team. This year, the conference was split into two sessions to allow for proper social distancing protocols, and all participants were required to wear masks.

Kelly Barnes, Choctaw, Oklahoma, was the keynote speaker for the conference. He is an accomplished professional speaker and leadership coach and served as state FFA president in 2003-2004.

“Amid what we have come to understand as a new normal, it’s imperative that FFA members are able to provide leadership on the frontlines of the world,” said Tanner Taylor, state FFA president. “As a state officer team, we feel it is important that chapter officers are able to reduce the drama within teams, renew their passion for serving others and resolve any conflict that may arise throughout the unpredictable future.”

Officers attending from the Skiatook FFA Chapter were:

McKenna Beard, President

McKenzie Pilgrim, Vice President

Jace Clare, Secretary

Farren Wright, Treasurer

Riley Elrod, Reporter

Trinity Hand, Sentinel

Cody Nieman, Steve Soules, Advisers

Officers attending from the Sperry FFA chapter were:

Alyssa Wildcat, President

Isabel Thoendel, Vice President

Raylee Weathers, Secretary

Audrianna Gammel, Treasurer

McKenzi Carmack, Reporter

Simon Teel, Sentinel

Danny Landsaw, Adviser

COLT Conference is sponsored by Public Service Company of Oklahoma as a special project of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education division of the Oklahoma Department of CareerTech Education. There are 26,466 Oklahoma FFA members in 365 high schools statewide. For more information visit www.okffa.org.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News