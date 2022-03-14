FFA and 4-H Texas Longhorn Team participated in local shows

FFA and 4-H Texas Longhorn Team Showed At Local Shows

As far as we know, this is the first Texas Longhorn team that has ever shown in all Tulsa County Livestock Shows.

Who are these kids?

They are Sperry FFA and 4-H members. The leader of the team is Simon Teel he is 17 and a Junior at Sperry High School, Sydney Turner, who is 18 and a Senior at Sperry High School. Shyloh Turner is 16 and a Sophomore at Sperry High School, and Jonathon Turner is 11 and in 5th grade at Sperry Intermediate.

How long has each of you been showing Texas Longhorns?

Simon Teel, the owner of SLT Longhorn, has been showing for about six years, Sydney has been showing for going on two years, Shyloh and Jon have been showing for about six months now.

Why do you show Texas Longhorns?

Texas Longhorns is a very unique breed of cattle and are not recognized enough. They are so fun to work with, and despite getting a few bruises from the horn, Texas Longhorns is very sweet, gentle, and friendly. Texas Longhorns is not just known for their beautiful colors and eye-catching horns. They offer some of the healthiest and best-tasting meat you will find. Longhorns offer the leanest meat out of all other meats; they are the original lean meat.

Where do you get your Texas Longhorn show cattle?

A lot of the Texas Longhorns we show at this moment have been raised on T Bar J Cattle and SLT Cattle. T Bar J Cattle is owned by Simon’s parents, Tom and Jennifer Teel and SLT Cattle is owned by Simon. Although a few of them have been bought from fellow Texas Longhorn families that we show alongside.

How hard is it to show Texas Longhorns?

It’s not always the easiest thing to do. You can sometimes get hurt when the cattle don’t

always want to work with you, but that’s what can happen when you own and raise cattle. Texas Longhorns are very sweet and friendly, but halter breaking them can most of the time leave a lot of bruises and soreness. In the long run, though is very worth it. When you can walk in a show ring and not have to hold the cattle’s head up, they do it out of habit is when all the hard work is worth it. One of our favorite quotes is: “ You don’t know teamwork until your partner is a 1500 pound animal!”

Where have you have shown Texas Longhorns?

Tulsa County local shows which were located in Skiatook, OK; Owasso, OK; Pryor, OK; and Sperry, OK.

We have also shown in Benton, TX; Abilene, TX; Coleman, TX; Sulphur Springs, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Tulsa, OK; Locust Grove, OK; Stillwater, OK; Oklahoma City, OK; This was the first year that the Texas Longhorns were invited to Cattleman Congress.

What are your future plans with Texas Longhorns?

Our future is to continue to raise and show Texas Longhorns. We want to keep the breed going. The TLBAA (Texas Longhorn Breeder Association of America) is an amazing organization that has opportunities that allow adults to show cattle in their open shows. We would like to get other kids in this area interested in showing Texas Longhorns.

What are the names of the Texas Longhorns that you show?

Simon – Heifer – SLT Fancy

Steer – RCC Hunta Yo

Bull- Diamond Q Skyrider

Sydney – Heifer – SLT Ellie

Bull – T bar J The Duke

Shyloh – Heifer – T bar J Kevin

Jon – Heifer – SLT Miss Kitty

The only thing that we showed in the local shows were the heifers. The steer is older than you can show at local shows, and bulls are not shown at local shows.

Senior Sale Heifer

The TLBAA is an amazing organization that allows seniors in high school to raise a heifer for a year. During this year, the senior in high school is to show the heifer as much as possible and market the heifer and then in June at the World Longhorn Expo in Benton, TX, they will auction the heifer off. All the money that is raised will go to the senior for college expenses. Sydney Turner is currently raising, showing, and marketing her senior heifer, SLT Ellie, which will be auctioned June 22-25 at the 2022 World Longhorn Expo. She has a Facebook page for her heifer called Syd’s Senior Sale Heifer, and she would love for you to check it out and learn more about her and her heifer. Sydney and Ellie love to teach people about how unique and important the Texas Longhorn breed really is.