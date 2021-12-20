Feeling low? Overcome the winter blues with self-care

When daylight saving time ends in November and end-of-year holidays approach, it’s common to experience symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. Less vitamin D, cold temperatures and the stress of a busy season can take its toll on the human body, physically and mentally.

Also known as the winter blues or seasonal depression, the temporary condition causes people to feel tired and sluggish, lonely or sad. They may sleep poorly, have mood swings, overeat or avoid social activities. Rachel Morse, Oklahoma State University Extension mental health specialist, said she tries to avoid using the condition’s SAD acronym because of the negative connotations it suggests.

“It’s OK to experience seasonal affective disorder,” she said. “In the winter when our biological clock is adjusting to less daylight and the emotional impacts of the holidays, we have to double down on ways to combat it. These feelings are part of the seasonal transition, and it’s a good reminder to develop self-care habits we should practice year-round.”