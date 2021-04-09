Federally Supported Vaccination Center to Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Opportunities

“OSDH is excited to work with our federal and local partners to set up this community vaccination center in Tulsa that will bring additional COVID-19 vaccine doses into the state and increase accessibility to many Oklahomans who are most at risk from the virus. Throughout our state’s vaccine rollout, we’ve prioritized equitable vaccine access so every Oklahoman can be protected from COVID-19 — this center will help us further that goal. It’s another example of how our state’s strong partnerships contribute to our success in providing this lifesaving vaccine to all Oklahomans. We are proud of the work that’s been done so far and we look forward to building on our momentum with this initiative,” said Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye.