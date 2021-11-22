FDA, CDC authorize Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses for all adults

The FDA authorized and the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously recommended an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the administration of a single booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and older.

Prior to today’s authorization, the booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine was authorized only for certain groups of adults particularly at risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

“This is an important step in protecting the health of our communities and preventing a severe winter surge in COVID-19 cases as we head into the holidays and cooler weather,” said Keith Reed, Interim Commissioner for the State Department of Health. “We encourage all eligible Oklahomans to get their booster doses for additional protection before gathering with friends and family this holiday season.”

Pfizer and Moderna booster doses must be administered at least six months after an individual’s primary series of vaccination is complete, in accordance with FDA and CDC guidance. As a reminder, Johnson & Johnson booster doses are also available for individuals 18+, and must be administered at least two months after the initial immunization.