FBI Takes Over Case of Sperry Man Shot near Osage Trail

Sperry resident Colby Wensman was shot multiple times on the Osage Trail between Skiatook and Sperry around 106th Street North on June 12. Tulsa Police responded to the incident, but the case has been handed over to the FBI because Wensman is Native American.
Colby’s sister, Victoria Wensman, said that Wensman was shot as he was walking around his home to make sure that everything was ok.
“There has been a lot more crime in the area lately,” Victoria said. “He’s had many things turn up missing from the house, so he checks around the house about the same time every night because of that.”
Wensman, who has been described as someone who would help anyone out, is self-employed as a welder. He is known as much for his spirit of giving as he is for his quiet demeanor. Wensman and his girlfriend regularly volunteer at Sperry Christian Church. They help with cleaning and maintenance and help pass out food for Farmer’s of America.
He is still fighting for his life. The avid outdoorsman may never recover from his injuries or be able to walk again. Victoria believes it was divine intervention that led to her brother being found. She said that Wensman’s girlfriend and her dad were out the house. Her dad heard the commotion outside and yelled out for Colby. Colby yelled back for him and she says that’s what led to being able to get him help quickly and possibly scared off the shooters.
“The hometown support has really been great,” Victoria said. “So many people have rallied behind him offering prayers and support. He’s a fighter. His life may never be the same, but it will get better in another way. We just need to hang on to that faith.”
Victoria would like to see some changes made along the trail including cameras and lighting to improve safety in the area. She is hoping to raise money to make that happen. She is also asking for anyone with tips or cameras in the area to contact the FBI with the information.
“I want them to be caught for my brother and for all of the people who live in that area. There are a lot of little kids who play in backyards that back up to the trail. I don’t want to see anyone else get hurt,” Victoria said. “No family should be going through this or planning a funeral. It is unacceptable for this to happen here.”
The FBI was unable to comment on the case because the investigation is ongoing. They have not released a description of the suspects.
To submit a tip to the FBI visit fbi.gov/tips or call the Oklahoma City Field Office at (405) 290-7770.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Wensman’s medical expenses and recovery.