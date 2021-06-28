FBI Takes Over Case of Sperry Man Shot near Osage Trail

Sperry resident Colby Wensman was shot multiple times on the Osage Trail between Skiatook and Sperry around 106th Street North on June 12. Tulsa Police responded to the incident, but the case has been handed over to the FBI because Wensman is Native American.

Colby’s sister, Victoria Wensman, said that Wensman was shot as he was walking around his home to make sure that everything was ok.

“There has been a lot more crime in the area lately,” Victoria said. “He’s had many things turn up missing from the house, so he checks around the house about the same time every night because of that.”

Wensman, who has been described as someone who would help anyone out, is self-employed as a welder. He is known as much for his spirit of giving as he is for his quiet demeanor. Wensman and his girlfriend regularly volunteer at Sperry Christian Church. They help with cleaning and maintenance and help pass out food for Farmer’s of America.