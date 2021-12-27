FAPC shares food trends for the upcoming year

Bubbly beverages: Consumers are on the hunt for sparkling drinks that taste great and offer ingredients that balance out the sweetness. Are you interested in fruity flavored soda? Get more from your bubbly drinks with ingredients such as probiotics and fizzy tonics with added prebiotics, botanicals and more.

Sunflower seeds: Sunflower seeds are growing into popularity outside of the ballpark. Delivering protein and unsaturated fats, sunflower seeds are reconstructing the snack game. Allergy-friendly and seed-based products such as ice cream, crackers and cheese are moving up in rank to the top of grocery lists. Thanks to the increased awareness of allergies to peanuts and other nuts, sunflower seed-based products such as a peanut butter alternative are becoming popular in elementary schools.

Reducetarian: Are you a plant-curious eater but not ready to commit to the full vegan lifestyle? Without having to give up meat entirely, reducing the consumption of meat, dairy and eggs allows for the best of both worlds. However, with this diet, when animal products are on the menu, reducetarians make them count by making sure they are high quality.