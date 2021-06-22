 Skip to main content
Fantasy in the Sky to be held July 3
Fantasy in the Sky to be held July 3

The Exchange Bank and The City of Skiatook is pleased to announce they will be sponsoring a fireworks show July 3 again this year for the enjoyment of the Skiatook community.

Fantasy in the Sky will be held at the Skiatook Airport, 1501 S. Lombard. Mobile food vendors will be available. Live music from South of Vertical will begin at 7 p.m.

Parking and admission are free. Bring your family and your lawn chairs and come out to enjoy the show! Fireworks will begin about 30 minutes after dark.

