Skiatook Public Schools recently announced its 2022-23 site teachers of the year.

Five educators from each site were named, including: Jane Danner, Marrs Elementary; Michelle Gilbert, Skiatook Elementary; Rachel Stockton, Skiatook Intermediate Elementary; Kraig Mewbourne, Newman Middle School; and Nathan Pape, Skiatook High School.

“We are so thrilled to honor these tremendous teachers,” SPS Superintendent Melissa Bush said. “Amazing learning occurs in each of these teachers’ classrooms. They are a critical part of our Bulldog family, and we are so thankful that they love and support our students every day.”

Jane Danner, 1st grade, Marrs Elementary

• How many years have you taught? 10 (in Skiatook)

• What subject(s) do you teach? Reading, math, STEM, all core subjects

• What degrees do you hold? Bachelor and Master in Early Childhood Education

• What extracurricular activities do you oversee? Marrs Fundraising Committee member and PLTW site coordinator

• What are your professional memberships or conferences you have attended? Project Lead the Way (STEM), Solution Tree, States Science of Reading/ LETRs course (current)

• In what ways are you active in the Skiatook community? I’m active in my local church with teaching Sunday school and leading VBS. I’m also active in deaning church camps for children during the summer (while these are not directly in the community, the church camp particularly impacts Skiatook students).

• What is a brief statement of your teaching philosophy? I believe you teach to learn and learn to teach. As a teacher, I want to instill a love of learning in students to help create lifelong learners, but, in the process, I am always learning new things from my students.

Michelle Gilbert, 3rd grade, Skiatook Elementary

• How many years have you taught? 10 (4 in Skiatook)

• What subject(s) do you teach? Math, science and social studies

• What degrees do you hold? Bachelor in Elementary Education

• What extracurricular activities do you oversee? Indian education tutoring

• What are your professional memberships or conferences you have attended? Classes with Phillips 66, OERB and OK Ag in the Classroom

• What is a brief statement of your teaching philosophy? I believe that all children can learn. You have to meet them at their skill level, find out what they enjoy and are interested in, and use that to build their knowledge as well as relationships.

Rachel Stockton, 4th grade, Skiatook Intermediate Elementary

• How many years have you taught? 13 (9 in Skiatook)

• What subject(s) do you teach? English language arts

• What degrees do you hold? Bachelor in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education

• What are your professional memberships or conferences that you have attended? Member of the Professional Oklahoma Educators

• What regional, state, or national presentations have you facilitated? Facilitated PD a few times at previous schools, and presented guided reading, cooperative learning and Words Their Way to the faculty

• In what ways are you active in the Skiatook community? I attend games and events for my students, including basketball, football, baseball, softball, dance recitals, piano recitals, plays and more.

• What is a brief statement of your teaching philosophy? All students have the potential to learn and succeed. My greatest desire is that they leave my classroom with confidence in themselves as readers and learners. Other goals for them include developing critical-thinking skills, improving problem-solving abilities and learning to cooperate with others. I want them to be respectful, responsible, independent and successful. I truly yearn to see my students excited about and proud of what they have accomplished in my classroom. I think I learn just as much from my students as they learn from me.

Kraig Mewbourne, 7th-8th grades, Newman Middle School

• How many years have you taught? 6 (in Skiatook)

• What subject(s) do you teach? U.S. history, advanced U.S. history, study skills

• What degrees do you hold? Bachelor of Arts in History

• What extracurricular activities do you oversee? Junior high football and baseball

• What are your professional memberships or conferences that you have attended? PLC at Work, Behavioral Solutions, Leader in Me Symposium, University of Oklahoma Center for the History of Liberty Teacher’s Institute

• What teaching awards or recognition have you received? Newman Middle School TOY 2018-2019

• In what ways are you active in the Skiatook community? I have had the privilege of announcing for multiple sports, including volleyball, softball and baseball. I also regularly emcee for middle school, high school and district-wide events such as assemblies and pep rallies.

• What is a brief statement of your teaching philosophy? My purpose as a teacher is to build meaningful relationships and to help students build resiliency regardless of their circumstances in order to become more than they ever dreamed.

Nathan Pape, 11th-12th grades, Skiatook High School

• How many years have you taught? 9 (4 in Skiatook)

• What subject(s) do you teach? Currently: Algebra 2, Algebra 3, Precalculus, AP Calculus AB; previous years: Math 7, Math 8, Algebra 1

• What degrees do you hold? Bachelor of Science in Acoustical Engineering and Music, University of Hartford; Master of Arts in Math Education, City College of New York

• What extracurricular activities do you oversee? Skiatook High School Chapter of the National Honor Society

• What are your professional memberships or conferences that you have attended? Oklahoma Education Association and Solution Tree: Mathematics in a PLC at Work Summit

• What teaching awards or recognition have you received? 2013 Math for America Fellowship Recipient and Skiatook High School TOY 2023

• In what ways are you active in the Skiatook community? In many ways, I still feel like a new resident of Oklahoma. My wife and I relocated here five years ago after living in Brooklyn, New York, for 10 years. Having both grown up in rural communities, we decided to settle down north of Tulsa. Our daughter loves days at Skiatook Lake and playing at the Skiatook Splash Pad during the summer. I’m a gardener and have found many others interested in such in the community. During the current school year, my role as the advisor of the National Honor Society has allowed me to coordinate student community service at the school and within the community as well.

• What is a brief statement of your teaching philosophy? I believe that all people possess a remarkable curiosity that allows them to seek out a better understanding of the world. It has been my mission to encourage and support this curiosity in my students since I began my career as a teacher at School of the Future Brooklyn in 2014, and continues to be while presently teaching in Skiatook. I seek to provide a learning environment that enriches students’ exploratory instincts, allows them to trust in their own abilities and portrays the learning process as a lifelong journey. In the classroom, I see myself as a facilitator, a catalyst that initiates and guides students in their own learning. Teaching mathematics is much more than having students learn unfamiliar content. It is building a relationship with a community through the sharing of ideas and knowledge.