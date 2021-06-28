Ethan Berk wins essay contest

Newman Middle School 7th grader Ethan Berk won a nationwide essay contest, Action's What Would You Do contest from their December 2020/January 2021 issue.
Action is published by Scholastic for 6th through 12th graders.
Kimberly Tranell, the Editorial Director of Scholastic Magazine said in her letter to Berk, "Your essay was very well written, and we loved how you pointed out the environmental benefits of regifting. Great work!"
Berk recievied a $25 gift card for winning the contest.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.