 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ethan Berk wins essay contest
0 Comments

Ethan Berk wins essay contest

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ethan Berk

Ethan Berk

 Lindsey Chastain

Newman Middle School 7th grader Ethan Berk won a nationwide essay contest, Action's What Would You Do contest from their December 2020/January 2021 issue. 

Action is published by Scholastic for 6th through 12th graders. 

Kimberly Tranell, the Editorial Director of Scholastic Magazine said in her letter to Berk, "Your essay was very well written, and we loved how you pointed out the environmental benefits of regifting. Great work!"

Berk recievied a $25 gift card for winning the contest.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Nature Note: Wild Bees
News

Nature Note: Wild Bees

  • Updated

There are more than 20,000 kinds of bees in the world and approximately 4,000 in North America. Only honeybees live in colonies and store larg…

+12
Third Thursday in the Park
News

Third Thursday in the Park

  • Updated

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosted the first Third Thursday in the Park of 2021 on June 17, 2021. The event will be held on the third Thu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News