Epic Charter Schools investigative audit makes some lawmakers question voucher push

Rep. Dills has proposed a host of new accountability and transparency measures for statewide virtual charter schools in House Bill 3643 and in House Bill 3644, a host of new oversight duties for the sponsors of all types of charter schools.

Charter school sponsors or authorizers, which include local and state boards of education, higher education institutions and tribal governments, were reportedly paid a total of $10 million in taxpayer dollars last school year.

HB3644 outlines new responsibilities sponsors would have to carry out to earn those dollars and in Dills’ view “help charter schools succeed” in ways that numerous ones have failed.

“I tried to be very diligent about it and tried to be very comprehensive about it. I’ve held several meetings with charter school representatives and sponsors about what my goals are: Setting up a better structure for our schools to succeed and for our sponsors to play more of a supporting role to help our schools succeed,” she said.

Dills commended Epic’s new school leadership, which cut all ties with the school co-founders and their for-profit company in May, and said those new leaders are committed to “being a team player” for real reform.