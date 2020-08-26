Entries sought for 68th Cherokee National Holiday virtual inter-tribal powwow, car show

Categories for the virtual powwow include youth and adults. Participants can record their own dances and post them to their personal Twitter, Instagram or Facebook pages. Facebook videos must tag @CherokeeNationalHoliday to be considered in the contest, and posts made by the contestants should be viewable by the public. The full list of categories for the virtual powwow, along with contest rules, cash prize amounts, and videos submitted to the contest can be found at holiday.cherokee.org under the “Events” link.

“This year’s Cherokee Nation Holiday is unlike any other, because for the first time ever, our annual event is being held in a virtual format,” said Austin Patton, Cherokee National Holiday coordinator. “This presents us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase Cherokee traditions on a much grander scale by taking our events and making them available to watch anywhere, at any time. With our inter-tribal powwow, no matter which tribal nation you are affiliated with, you can join in with our celebration and submit your dance videos to Facebook. All you have to do is tag @CherokeeNationalHoliday when you post your video on your timeline, and make sure the privacy settings are changed to public. We’re looking forward to all of the entries.”