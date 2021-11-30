 Skip to main content
Eloise McSpadden wins writing contest
Eloise McSpadden wins writing contest

Eloise McFadden

Eloise McFadden

 Jolene Steffens

Eloise McSpadden, a student in Jolene Steffens English class at Newman Middle School, was a winner of a "What Would You Do?" Scholastic writing contest.  It was judged on creativity, effort, originality and following directions.

Her essay was over, "What would you do when a friend is being mean?"

She will be receiving a $25.00 Visa Gift Card from Scholastic. Contests are open to residents of the United States and Canada 6th through 12th grade. 

