Eloise McSpadden wins writing contest

Eloise McSpadden, a student in Jolene Steffens English class at Newman Middle School, was a winner of a "What Would You Do?" Scholastic writing contest. It was judged on creativity, effort, originality and following directions.
Her essay was over, "What would you do when a friend is being mean?"
She will be receiving a $25.00 Visa Gift Card from Scholastic. Contests are open to residents of the United States and Canada 6th through 12th grade.
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
