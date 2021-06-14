Electronics Recycling Event to be Held June 19

Skiatook Public School and Electronic Synergy Foundation are hosting an electronics recycling event in the Skiatook High School parking lot on June 19 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Donors are asked to bring their unwanted electronics for recycling.

Acceptable materials are accepted in any age/condition/quantity are welcome and FREE to recycle. This event is open to everyone (business or individual) with unwanted electronics.

Acceptable materials include computers, printers, microwave ovens, phones, office equipment, home entertainment devices, etc. Just about anything NOT on the Prohibited Material or Fee-Based list.

Unacceptable materials include items with Freon (refrigerators/air conditioners), Anything radioactive (like smoke detectors), Anything bio-hazardous (dirty medical equipment), and light bulbs.

TVs @ $20/each, CRT Monitors @ $10/each, LCD Monitors are Free

Unwanted electronics create environmental hazards when disposed of in landfills. Non-profit organizations can use the working items that you no longer want.

Electronic Synergy Foundation is a 501C3 non-profit electronic recycler. Our mission is to leverage the recycling of electronics for environmental stewardship and charitable works. Electronic Synergy Foundation guarantees data destruction and environmentally friendly disposal for all material received. We DO NOT export or landfill ewaste.

