 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Electronics Recycling Event to be Held June 19
0 Comments

Electronics Recycling Event to be Held June 19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Electronic Recycling

Managing Editor Electronic Recycling

 Lindsey Chastain

Skiatook Public School and Electronic Synergy Foundation are hosting an electronics recycling event in the Skiatook High School parking lot on June 19 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Donors are asked to bring their unwanted electronics for recycling.

Acceptable materials are accepted in any age/condition/quantity are welcome and FREE to recycle. This event is open to everyone (business or individual) with unwanted electronics.

Acceptable materials include computers, printers, microwave ovens, phones, office equipment, home entertainment devices, etc. Just about anything NOT on the Prohibited Material or Fee-Based list.

Unacceptable materials include items with Freon (refrigerators/air conditioners), Anything radioactive (like smoke detectors), Anything bio-hazardous (dirty medical equipment), and light bulbs.

TVs @ $20/each, CRT Monitors @ $10/each, LCD Monitors are Free

Unwanted electronics create environmental hazards when disposed of in landfills. Non-profit organizations can use the working items that you no longer want.

Electronic Synergy Foundation is a 501C3 non-profit electronic recycler. Our mission is to leverage the recycling of electronics for environmental stewardship and charitable works. Electronic Synergy Foundation guarantees data destruction and environmentally friendly disposal for all material received. We DO NOT export or landfill ewaste.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News