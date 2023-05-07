An elderly Sperry man was injured in a car accident on Saturday, May 6.

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Oklahoma 20 at the intersection of U.S. 75 just west of Collinsville, according to the accident report.

It states that 82-year-old Thomas Buttler, of Sperry, allegedly struck another vehicle, a 2022 Ford F-350, from behind while the other driver was stopped at the westbound red light along U.S. 75.

Buttler was transported by Collinsville EMS to a local hospital, and admitted in stable condition with neck, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.

The other driver, a 44-year-old Skiatook man, was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.