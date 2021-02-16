Educators embrace trauma-informed instruction in fourth statewide summit

Keynote speaker Heather T. Forbes challenged participants to learn the language of trauma, explaining how student reactions that originate from a lens of fear need a calculated, caring response from teachers who understand how social-emotional struggles can manifest in disruptive behavior.

"Our kids are coming to us from a very different lens. Instead of coming from a love-based place, they’re coming to us from a fear-based place. So many of our students have a level of anger," said Forbes, who has authored books on students in trauma. "Anger is armor. So many of our kids are carrying around deep pain."