Edens, Upton win Council Seats
Edens, Upton win Council Seats

  • Updated
Robin Edens has won the race for City of Skiatook Councilmember Ward 2 with 65.52% of the vote.

Skiatook Councilmember Ward 2 Election Results

Candidate Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes Percentage
L. Wyvone Wilson 8 0 92 100 34.38%
Robin Edens 18 2 170 190 65.52%

Stephanie Upton has won the race for City of Skiatook Councilmember Ward 5 with 51.51% of the vote.

Skiatook Councilmember Ward 5 Election Results

Candidate Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes Percentage
Stephanie Upton 17 0 137 154 51.51%
Richard Barnes 10 2 133 145 48.49%
