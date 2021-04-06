Edens, Upton win Council Seats

Robin Edens has won the race for City of Skiatook Councilmember Ward 2 with 65.52% of the vote.
Skiatook Councilmember Ward 2 Election Results
|Candidate
|Absentee Mail
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|L. Wyvone Wilson
|8
|0
|92
|100
|34.38%
|Robin Edens
|18
|2
|170
|190
|65.52%
Stephanie Upton has won the race for City of Skiatook Councilmember Ward 5 with 51.51% of the vote.
Skiatook Councilmember Ward 5 Election Results
|Candidate
|Absentee Mail
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Stephanie Upton
|17
|0
|137
|154
|51.51%
|Richard Barnes
|10
|2
|133
|145
|48.49%