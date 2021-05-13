 Skip to main content
Edens Skiatook’s new Mayor, Fuentes Vice-Mayor
Robin Edens is Skiatook’s new mayor. She was elected by City Council on May 11, 2021, and approved by unanimous vote. Councilmember Linda Loftis nominated Edens for her dedication and faithful service to the community. Edens has served as Vice-Mayor for the past two years.

“I really appreciate the council giving me this opportunity to serve the community in this capacity,” Edens said.

Edens will serve as mayor for a two-year term. She also is a teaching assistant at Skiatook High School for the vocal music department.

Cody Fuentes is Skiatook’s new Vice-Mayor. Fuentes was nominated by Joyce Jech and approved by unanimous vote. He was voted onto city council in April 2019 and is a local business owner.

“I am very humbled to have this opportunity,” Fuentes said. “All of us love Skiatook, and I will do my very best to make you proud.”

Fuentes will also serve as Vice-Mayor for a two-year term.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

