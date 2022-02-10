Drought concerns loom with spring on the horizon

It’s a similar scenario for wheat that was planted after summer crops. Warren said a lot of it is grown under no-till management to help store rainfall received after the harvest of summer crops, but a dry period from July through September 2021 forced summer crops to fully deplete the soil’s moisture profile. The wheat grown after summer crops is dependent on rain this spring.

“Extension educators are talking to their producers about whether this is the year we fallow out a lot of our summer crop ground or switch to forage,” said Josh Lofton, OSU Extension cropping systems specialist. “It’s one of those situations in the western side of the state where I don’t think we need to sell out to all one system but have a mix and match of forages and more drought-hardy crops like cotton and sorghum. We need to have alternative options for whatever Mother Nature gives us in the next few weeks.”